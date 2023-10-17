Accelerating Appalachia Launches Building Soil, Building Equity (BSBE) Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accelerating Appalachia Farmer

Farmers Can Now Apply to Receive Free Training and Cash Incentives for Adopting Soil Conservation Practices

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Accelerating Appalachia, a groundbreaking organization with over a decade of experience building regenerative agricultural systems and resilient, regional commodities in the Appalachian region and rural Southeast, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative "Building Soil, Building Equity" (BSBE) initiative . Accelerating Appalachia is now accepting food, fiber and forest farmer applications to enroll in the project, with the ultimate goal of building soil health and expanding climate-smart farming practices across Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Southern Ohio, and Northern Georgia.BSBE aims to enroll 400+ farmers in the initiative during the multi-year grant and will provide resources, technical skill development, capacity building, and operational support to strengthen farmer businesses. In order to be eligible farmers must adopt at least one of the 12 selected farming practices, ranging from no-till to agroforestry , applied to the following commodities: beef, cotton, fruits, pork, row crops, rice, specialty crops, and wool."We can hardly wait to start working with farmers and producers across our beautiful biodiverse region. Improved soil health is critical to extending the life of a farm. By reducing erosion, increasing water filtration, improving nutrient cycling, and saving money on inputs, we can help businesses increase resilience and profitability for current and future generations of farmer families," said CEO and Founding Director SaraDay Evans.Farmers who participate in the BSBE initiative will be incentivized to adopt Climate-Smart Agriculture Farming (CSAF) practices (also referred to as"regenerative" or"conservation" practices) with access to $12 million in cash incentives, free training and marketing support with increased incentives for BIPOC (Black and Native American) producers. The BSBE funding has been made possible through the USDA's Climate Smart Commodities grant with a total award of $20 million, 90% of which will provide farmers with cash incentives and no-cost services. The BSBE funding is part of a $3.2 billion national program Appalachia's funding opportunities includes an Implementation Incentive, a Drawdown Incentive, a Participation Incentive, and a Travel Incentive.In partnership with farmers and producers, the project builds on ACAP's proven model for resilient regional production of food, clothing and shelter products, strengthening regional supply chains. The program provides financial support, business networking, technical training, and many more opportunities for farmers to expand their profit and impact. In equal measure, the project supports restoring biodiversity, carbon drawdown, and food production.Additional partners engaged with the BSBE initiative include the National Center for Appropriate Technology, Kentucky State University, Latent Talent Accelerator, GRC Advising, Working Trees, and Carbon Harvest. Each organization brings unique skills that will support Accelerating Appalachia and the farmers and producers admitted to the program.Accelerating Appalachia serves as one of the recipients selected to drive transformational, agricultural change across the United States. For more information about Building Soil, Building Equity (BSBE), please visit the Accelerating Appalachia website at or contact Le'Shae Robinson at or 859.279.2075.###About Accelerating Appalachia:Accelerating Appalachia is passionate about building regenerative agricultural systems and resilient communities in Central/Southern Appalachia and the rural Southeast. They provide training and support to farmers and producers to adopt climate-smart practices, scale operations, and create opportunities for nature-based businesses. With deep roots in the region, Accelerating Appalachia is committed to building an economy that restores nature, the agricultural sector and farmlands, the health of people and communities, and nurtures prosperity in Central/Southern Appalachia and the rural Southeast.

