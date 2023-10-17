Author Symone Smith Inspires Self-Identification In Children In New Book,“Sugar Cane Land”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a world filled with societal pressures and self-doubt, author Symone Smith brings an inspiring tale of self-identification to life in her newly published book, "Sugar Cane Land ." This compelling work, aimed at children, unravels the journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance, teaching young minds that they are beautifully unique inside and out.Symone Smith, a humanitarian and devoted mother who passionately invests her time in expanding educational horizons, has ventured into the world of children's literature starting with her debut title,“I Can Read,” and now with the book "Sugar Cane Land." With her background in Marketing and Health Care, Symone combines her creative writing skills to deliver a captivating narrative that encourages self-improvement, resilience, and proper self-identification.Through vivid shapes and colors,“Sugar Cane Land” takes young readers on a delightful journey of exploration, where they'll learn the invaluable lesson of staying true to themselves in the face of life's challenges and adversity, as Symone offers a crucial message for children,“You are important, and youruniqueness is your strength.” Through this heartwarming story, Symone Smith guides children toward mastering their talents, persevering through hardships, and fostering proper self-identification as the key to success."Sugar Cane Land" by Symone Smith is not just a book; it's a beacon of hope for children navigating the complexities of self-discovery. This beautifully illustrated and emotionally resonant work is poised to be a cornerstone in teaching the younger generation to embrace their individuality and flourish. It's a must-read for parents, educators, and, most importantly, every child looking to understand their true potential.Embark on a journey of self-identification with Symone Smith's“Sugar Cane Land,” available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

