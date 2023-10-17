Memphis Grizzlies Player Marcus Smart's Bowling Bash Fundraiser Arrives In Memphis This November

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marcus SmartBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On November 9th, 2023, Marcus Smart's annual Bowling Bash presented by Orion Federal Credit Union will be held at Bowlero Bartlett in Tennessee. It is the first event in the Memphis area for Marcus since being traded earlier this year.“We are excited to be in Memphis and start expanding throughout the Grizzlies Community. This is a great event to help start things off and a great way to entertain clients and employees while helping the community.” said Marcus Smart. Funds raised from this event through lane sponsorships will go towards the Marcus Smart's YounGameChanger Foundation .The foundation has recently shipped 2 of their Smart Carts to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Each cart is filled with electronics (Lenovo tablets and Nintendo Switches). These carts support admitted patients and their family members by giving them access to electronics that serve as a source of entertainment, a portal for communication and a diversion during treatment and recovery.Over the past 2 years, they have donated 20“Smart Carts” that are currently being utilized at 15 different children's hospitals and bereavement centers throughout New England, in Marcus's hometown of Dallas, in Milwaukee through a partnership with Jrue and Lauren Holiday and in Colorado and Cleveland. Marcus Smart added“These carts are so important to me as I wish that my family was able to have this support while my brother was undergoing treatment when we were young.” The foundation has also donated over 300 laptops and programmable calculators through their STEAM assistance programming. This past summer they hosted a basketball and mindfulness program for over 200 military families at Ft. Cavazos in Texas.For information about bowling with Marcus through lane sponsorships, contact:The mission of the Marcus Smart's YounGameChanger Foundation is to serve as a source of guidance, motivation, encouragement and empowerment for inner-city student-athletes to be GameChangers on and off the court or field. To create opportunities through education, sports and mentorships with a special emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) experiences. To provide inspiration and life-changing experiences to pediatric cancer patients and their families.

