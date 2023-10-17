UAE: How Radar-Like Devices Prevent Road Accident Deaths During Foul Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 6:48 PM

Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 9:37 PM

An innovative road alert system designed to warn motorists of inclement weather and accidents has proven effective in saving lives, the Abu Dhabi Police told Khaleej Times at the ongoing Gitex Global in Dubai on Tuesday.

Authorities said no fatalities or serious injuries have been recorded early since the radar-like emergency devices were installed along Abu Dhabi's major highways eight months ago.

Mohammed AlHosani and Ahmed bin Hadi from Abu Dhabi Police

The alert system – spread at an interval of 100 metres in each direction along E 11 or Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway – is colour-coded.

“When both red and blue lights are flashing, it means there is a traffic accident ahead. When the yellow light flashes, all motorists must slow down because of the inclement weather conditions like heavy fog, dust or rain. The smart warning device has four colours but the fourth one is reserved for future use,” said Ahmed bin Hadi from Abu Dhabi Police.

'If it's yellow, keep it mellow'

“Another important reminder when motorists see the yellow flash is to slow down as all speed radars along E-11 will automatically reduce the speed limit to 80km per hour, from the usual top speed of 140km per hour,” bin Hadi added, noting“motorists exceeding the (80kph) speed limit during inclement weather will get overspeeding fines.”

The smart alert system is the latest in a series of road safety measures adopted the Abu Dhabi Police since 2018, noted Mohammed AlHosani, another police official. He said safety measures that were earlier implemented include sending SMS alerts to Abu Dhabi motorists, instating big screen and barriers, installing radars and cameras to monitor big buses and heavy vehicles that are not allowed to be on the roads during bad weather.

The solar-powered colour-coded warning devices have initially been installed along E-11 but authorities are currently completing their installation in Al Dhafra region.

Abu Dhabi's internal roads will soon have the same alert system for motorists.“Our aim is to enhance road safety and save lives,” the police officials reiterated.

