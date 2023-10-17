Watch: Rains Turn UAE Landscape Green Orange Alert Issued In Parts Of Country

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 3:09 PM

Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 4:32 PM

Giving a stunning contrast to overcast skies, greenery in the UAE mountains bloomed as rains poured over some regions on Tuesday.

As predicted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan saw showers as they hit roads and went about their day.

Areas in Dubai witnessed heavy downpours after NCM predicted showers in Marmoom.

Videos posted on weather monitoring platform Storm Centre showed some greenery greeting motorists in the mountains of Fujairah. The scenic view comes after cloud-seeding-boosted rains hit parts of the country over the weekend.

In another video, rain drizzles as a cloudy sky hovers above the mountain range.

Today's rain, the NCM said, could last until 7pm. It raised a yellow alert in Fujairah, and orange as well as yellow alert in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, urging residents to be on the lookout when stepping out for outdoor activities. It also warned them of hazardous weather.

Here are the areas that are likely to be affected by the rainy weather.

Temperatures are set to drop to 19oC today, with the highest reaching 40oC in internal parts of the country.

