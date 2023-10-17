Digital Dubai Graduates Second And Third Cohorts Of CISO Executive Program At GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) – As part of its participation in the GITEX Global 2023 exhibition, Digital Dubai has organised a graduation ceremony at the event for the second and third cohorts of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Executive Program.

The Program forms part of the Cyber Node initiative of the Dubai Cybersecurity Innovation Park (DCIP), which is affiliated with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), one of the entities under the Digital Dubai umbrella. It aims to develop cybersecurity skills and capabilities among leaders from various government, semi-governmental, and private sector entities, providing a major opportunity for cybersecurity professionals in the emirate to develop the necessary skills to earn the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) certification.

The second and third cohorts include 26 participants from 22 government entities in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. DCIP has already initiated the training program for the fourth cohort, which spans five months, including four training days each month.

The CISO Executive Program includes a training scenario for Chief Information Security Officers that simulates potential global cyberthreats, offering a realistic and effective environment to test cybersecurity capabilities. Its goal is to enhance participants' expertise and train them to professionally handle various cybersecurity risks.

Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at DESC, said:“Today marks a new milestone for the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Executive Program, as we celebrate the graduation of the second and third cohorts. This strengthens Dubai's Cybersecurity Strategy, which aims to leverage technological innovations to support and protect the digital service ecosystem, train a new generation of cybersecurity experts, cement Dubai's global leadership in the field, and provide advanced solutions to meet the needs and aspirations of various entities.”

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Executive Program provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of their roles in their organizations, along with the opportunity to interact and communicate with cybersecurity experts. It sheds light on cybersecurity laws and regulations, charting a roadmap for planning and executing a cybersecurity strategy for institutions. Moreover, the Program discusses key topics related to digital transformation, security challenges, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, cloud security, cybersecurity resilience, crisis management, and incident response.