Fujairah CP Receives Ambassadors Of Belgium And Pakistan

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

FUJAIRAH, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received separately, in his office at the Emiri Court, Ambassador Antoine Delcourt of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, and Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE.

During the meetings, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the two ambassadors while wishing them success in their duties.

The meetings discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations and serving mutual interests between the UAE and Belgium and Pakistan.

The two diplomats praised the remarkable development being witnessed by the UAE, in general, and the Emirate of Fujairah, in particular.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, also attended the meetings.