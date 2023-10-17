Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates Wife Of Sultan Of Oman On Omani Women's Day

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Mother of the Nation, has sent a congratulatory message to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, wife of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, on the occasion of Omani Women's Day.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima said it was a pleasure to extend greetings to Sayyida Ahad Al Busaidiyah and the Omani women on the celebration of Omani Women's Day 2023. It highlights their contribution to the blessed renaissance journey of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, thanks to the support and care of the wise leadership of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, who believed in the role of Omani women and the importance of their participation in sustainable development.

Sheikha Fatima added, "It is my great pleasure to pay tribute to the strong fraternal relations that bring together the peoples and leadership of the two fraternal countries, which are growing stronger and stronger, to enhance harmony and integration and boost stability and prosperity, in light of the far-sighted vision of the wise leadership in our two countries. Our heartfelt wishes to His Majesty the Sultan of Oman and Your Majesty for good health and wellness, and your honourable people further progress and prosperity, and more security, development, and prosperity to the Sultanate.”