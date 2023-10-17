Dubai: How Gitex Staff Proves Robots Still Can't Beat Humans In Customer Service

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) They wear shirts printed with words – 'Ask me' and 'How can I help?'. They carry poles and give directions. They distribute flyers, lanyards, and help print IDs. They even have a bouquet of flowers on their heads to catch visitors' attention.

They are the staff and volunteers at the ongoing Gitex Global – dubbed the world's largest technology and startup exhibition – which opened on Monday.

At an international event where robots, technology, and AI (artificial intelligence) are the highlight – the human touch reigns supreme. It's still the human staff and volunteers who understand the needs of the thousands of visitors and can instantly connect with them, be it by providing directions or answering any question in real time.

Kenneth, an expatriate from Nigeria, who has been freelancing at Gitex for the past six years, says he enjoys his job.“It's very hectic but is also very satisfying, especially when you help people find the stands or pavilion they would like to visit,” he told Khaleej Times.

For Kenneth, their presence at Gitex ensures things run smoothly. There are more than 6,000 exhibitors from across the globe and it's a challenge to navigate around 2.7 million square feet of exhibition space.

“When people get confused with directions, it's always nice to have a friendly conversation with a real person,” Kenneth pointed out.

'Always with a smile'

Understanding the nuances of social interactions can still only be done by humans.“And we have to always do this at any big event, like Gitex, with a big smile,” added Mary, from Ukraine, who has been present at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) every year since 2018.

“It's also fun and it benefits us working at Gitex because we get to socialise with a lot of people who come from various cultural backgrounds all over the world,” she added.

Mary noted there is no stringent requirement to work at any event but anyone who is interested must have strong communication and customer service skills to respond to any visitor enquiries and even complaints that may arise anytime.

“Patience is also a strong virtue that we must have,” she added.

'Always on their toes'

"Another important quality is to remain alert and ready to act for anything that might happen,” noted Filipino expat Brian Francisco, who works as a supervisor for a group of ushers at Gitex.

“As part of my job, I also brief my team about safety rules and regulations so in case there are emergencies, they will not panic but will be able to lead the visitors to safety. We also alert the medical team if anyone needs help,” he added.

“But most of the time we are kept with questions like 'where is the location of washrooms', 'where can we buy food and drinks', 'where is the Metro station', 'how can I find a taxi', 'where is this stand', and more,” Brian added.

“And at the end of the day, we feel happy that we make sure that visitors are safe, happy and comfortable during their visit.”

