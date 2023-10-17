More AFC Asian Cup Qatar Tickets Soon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As demand for more AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets grows, the tournament organizer has announced on social media that another batch of tickets to the much-anticipated football event will be offered soon.

The first batch of tickets are sold out, as fans from all over the continent rushed to get their hands on the initial batch.

More than 150,000 tickets have been sold, with 81,209 sold in the first 24 hours alone. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India led the way in sales which started last week, October 10.

Qatar will host the AFC Asian Cup for the third time this year, having previously hosted the event in 1988 and 2011.

24 teams from across Asia will compete across nine stadiums in Qatar between January 12 and February 10, 2024. A total of 51 matches will be played over the course of one month.

Match tickets for the group stage start at QR25 and can be purchased online through the official ticketing website . Spectators from other countries can also purchase tickets using the same website. Hayya will not be a requirement to access stadiums.

All AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets will be digital. They can be presented as mobile tickets on any mobile device. Fans will be able to download the tickets to their digital wallets, meaning that they don't need Internet connectivity inside the stadium.

Fans who want to resell their tickets can do so using the tournament's official ticket resale platform.

The opening match, between hosts and defending champions Qatar and Lebanon, will be held at the iconic Lusail Stadium, which seats about 88,000 people.

Lusail Stadium, which hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final, is also the venue of the final match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.