Power Management IC Market Size Is Expected To Reach $51.04 Billion By 2027 | Growing At A CAGR Of 5.3%

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market

Power Management Integrated Circuits Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Product Type (Voltage Regulators, Motor Control IC, Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, Battery Management IC, and Other Power Management IC) and End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecom & Networking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global power management integrated circuits market size was valued at $33.96 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $51.04 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Power management ICs are highly integrated power management solutions used for a wide range of battery-operated electronic devices. PMICs are extensively used to fulfill power requirements in various applications such as consumer electronics, automobile, telecom & networking, and in the industrial sector. The global PMICs market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The growth is primarily due to rise in production of automobile & battery supported portable electronic devices, increase in emphasis over performance efficiency, and surge in concerns associated with the costs incurred for power management solutions. The demand for battery-supported devices such as smart phones is expected to register a noticeable increase in future majorly from Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the power management integrated circuits (PMICS) market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The power management integrated circuits (PMICS) industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global power management integrated circuits (PMICS) market include,

. Texas Instruments Inc.

. ON Semiconductor Corp.

. Analog Devices Inc.

. Dialog Semiconductor PLC

. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

. NXP Semiconductors

. Infineon Technologies AG

. Mitsubishi Group

. Renesas Electronics Corporation

. STMicroelectronics N.V.

Top Impacting Factors:

The significant impacting factors in the power management integrated circuits market include increase in application domains of PMICs, technological advancements, rise in demand for battery-operated devices, and growing sales of consumer electronics and automotive. However, challenges poised to develop multi-power domain SOC of PMICs is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, multifunctional features for PMIC-embedded application devices and growth in semiconductor industry and semiconductor applications are projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the power management integrated circuits market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the power management integrated circuits industry during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international power management integrated circuits (PMICS) market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the power management integrated circuits (PMICS) market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major power management integrated circuits (PMICS) suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

