The Ongoing Recovery: Conjura Releases Latest Ecommerce Industry Benchmark Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Is the eCommerce correction over?

The 2023 eCommerce Benchmark Report offers valuable insights into the state of the industry, focusing on the correction the eCommerce sector has undergone.

- Fran QuiltyDUBLIN, IRELAND, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Ongoing Recovery: Conjura Releases Latest eCommerce Industry Benchmark ReportThe 2023 eCommerce Benchmark Report offers valuable insights into the state of the industry, focusing on the correction the eCommerce sector has undergone. Drawing data from over 10,000 eCommerce businesses with a combined revenue of $186 billion and annual online marketing spending of $393 million, this report provides a comprehensive analysis of eCommerce trends.Is the eCommerce correction over?The eCommerce industry has been navigating a correction in growth since early 2022. Factors contributing to this correction include rising inflation, interest rates, and concerns about a looming recession in key eCommerce regions. This follows a period of extraordinary growth driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to eCommerce as a necessity for consumers and retailers.Key takeaways for Brands, Agencies and InvestorsGains for All Regions: The industry-wide YoY revenue growth has steadily improved since December 2022, with the US market demonstrating resilience and consistent growth.Category Winners Still Thriving: Despite changes in consumer behavior, categories like Health and Pets & Animals have maintained YoY revenue growth. Toys & Hobbies and Food & Drink, on the other hand, have seen declines.Traffic Recovery: All regions have seen significant improvements in YoY traffic since November 2022, showcasing a return of consumer confidence.Size Matters: Businesses in the $10-$20 million revenue range have been the most resilient during the eCommerce correction. Smaller businesses (<$2 million) and larger ones ($20 million+) have struggled.How can Brands, Agencies and Investors use the report?The 2023 eCommerce Benchmark Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the eCommerce industry's ongoing recovery, helping businesses make informed decisions as they plan their strategies and budgets for the year ahead. By leveraging this data, eCommerce professionals can navigate the evolving landscape and capitalize on opportunities in the ever-changing eCommerce ecosystem.Download the report here:About Conjura:Conjura is a leading eCommerce data analytics company that leverages its expertise in providing meticulous due diligence on D2C companies for investors (PE & VC) and extensive experience in offering analytics to D2C operators. The company's fully automated platform generates comprehensive PDF reports on any eCommerce business, providing invaluable insights to investors, lenders, advisors, and service providers. Conjura's strategic analysis complements existing analytics systems, making it an indispensable tool for businesses aiming for growth and success.

Conjura Conjura

Conjura

+44 7501 190362

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn