Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Attends Reception For Third Belt & Road Forum For International Cooperation In Beijing

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BEIJING, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended an official state reception in Beijing, hosted by Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China. The reception was held to mark China's hosting of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation from October 17-18, with the participation of more than 130 countries and several international organizations.

H.H. Sheikh Saud conveyed greetings from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, expressing his hopes for the success of the Forum in achieving its goals for economic development and enhancing international cooperation for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as well as his wishes for further progress and prosperity for China and its people. President Xi Jinping, in turn, returned greetings to His Highness, the President, extending his hope for the UAE's ongoing progress and success. Sheikh Saud engaged in discussions with world leaders and heads of state at the reception, regarding several topics of mutual interest.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah was accompanied at the official reception by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change.