Mining Stock News: Second Drill Arrives At Barksdale's (TSXV: BRO) Sunnyside Project

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of a second drill rig at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. Drilling has commenced at the South Canyon zone, where multiple targets are being tested in the first hole.

Highlights:



The second diamond drill arrived at Sunnyside and drilling is underway at the South Canyon zone.

Hole SUN-002 is targeting multiple carbonate horizons that have the potential to host CRD and skarn mineralization, including the extensions of the Taylor deposit and Peake prospects. Drilling at the Boundary zone is progressing well and is within 50 meters of the projected volcanics/carbonate contact.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale states, "The addition of the second drill will allow Barksdale to quickly advance the exploration program and prioritize additional targets. The new hole is progressing well and has the potential to hit multiple polymetallic CRD and skarn horizons below approximately 1,100 meters depth, including the extensions of both the Taylor deposit and Peake prospect."

The South Canyon zone is located near the eastern property boundary, roughly 700 meters south of the drill currently testing the Boundary zone (Figure 1). The Company has collared a new HQ-sized diamond drill hole at South Canyon and, based on the geology and potential mineralization encountered, is planning on using this hole as the base for future offsetting wedge holes to the north, west, and northwest. SUN-002 is targeting the projection of two carbonate horizons, including the upper sequence (Concha +/- Scherrer Formations) as well as a lower sequence (Escabrosa Formation). The upper sequence is one of the primary hosts of the Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit as well as the Boundary copper-zinc-lead-silver target currently being drilled by Barksdale to the north. The lower sequence hosts the Peake copper skarn prospect on the adjacent South32 property.

Drilling at the Boundary zone is also progressing well. The wedge hole SUN-001 is at approximately 1,175 meters depth and is approaching the projected top of the carbonate section (Concha Formation) at approximately. The hole is planned to continue to approximately 1,600 meters depth, which could be adjusted based on drilling conditions and/or encountered geology. The Company will continue to provide additional updates as the drill program progresses.

Figure 1. Plan map showing the Boundary zone target area (orange) as well as the location of the second rig in the South Canyon target area (green). Drill locations are shown with red dots. Deposit and prospect outlines on the neighboring property are taken from publicly disclosed information.

Figure 2. Simplified geologic cross section showing drill hole SUN-002 at the South Canyon target, which is expected to encounter multiple CRD/skarn targets once it reaches the carbonate horizon at depth. Geology and mineralization shown on the neighboring property are approximations based on publicly available information. Assays shown on Sunnyside property are historic in nature and should not be relied upon.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. , a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

