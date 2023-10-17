Those Rising Rates Again

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 did indeed reverse gloomt positioning Friday, and my Sunday prediction of SPX correction only , is proving right. Failing twice to overcome 4,415, today's session saw 4,388 break on retail sales coming strongly above expectations. No issue though for nimble intraday traders though as our premium Telegram calls brought you well over 100 ES e-mini pts yesterday combined - and today's supports already shared as much as in my chart analytics below.

Good economic data though brings up the Fed rate raising fears (no matter how much dialed back these still are till Dec 2023) - and a stock market dip that would get bought. As I wrote in the intraday channel, such a reaction would happen within 45min of the opening bell (buyers gradually emerging), and it would have to start with Nasdaq stabilization first, and EURUSD giving up at least halft of the post retail sales downswing.

Goldilocks economy is to still win over rate raising fears - the multitude of recent Fed spearkers are to be trusted as regards of Nov or even Dec rate hike absence.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 4 of them.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

4,365 is a good enough support, but may be temporarily broken so as to shake off weak longs. 4,354 though wouldn't be reached or broken as this is where strong bid is to emerge latest. Again, it would be cyclicals to lead stocks higher, and communications underperformance would be apparent on a daily basis today (even compared to tech).

Sectors and Stocks

Consumer discretionaries are one of those overweight rather than underweight sectors. The consumer isn't in bad shape (household balance sheets), and XLY with AMZN are likely to recover from today's weakness reasonably soon.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals





All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.