Amir Receives Phone Call From UK Prime Minister

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom HE Rishi Sunak.

During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, in addition to a number of regional and international developments of common interest, especially developments related to the situation in the Palestinian territories.

In this regard, HE Prime Minister of the United Kingdom expressed his thanks and appreciation for the constructive role played by HH the Amir in regional diplomacy.

