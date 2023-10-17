Amir Receives Phone Call From UK Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom HE Rishi Sunak.
During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, in addition to a number of regional and international developments of common interest, especially developments related to the situation in the Palestinian territories.
In this regard, HE Prime Minister of the United Kingdom expressed his thanks and appreciation for the constructive role played by HH the Amir in regional diplomacy.
MENAFN17102023000063011010ID1107259535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.