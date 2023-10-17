Exagrid Named Finalist For The SDC Awards 2023

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it has been nominated in three categories for the 14th annual Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards, which are focused on recognizing the innovation, expertise and success of the IT industry across a range of key disciplines. Storage, security, cloud, automation, digitalization - some of the key building blocks of today's digital businesses blazing a trail in their chosen industry sectors .

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on November 10, 2023. Winners of the SDC Awards will be announced on November 30, 2023 at an awards ceremony in London.

The award categories that ExaGrid has been nominated for include:



Backup/Archive Innovation of the Year

Storage Company of the Year Vendor Channel Program of the Year

ExaGrid's unique Tiered Backup Storage is the only storage solution built just for backup. to improve backup performance, restore performance, scalability as data grows, security, ransomware recovery, disaster recovery, and the economics of backup, with low costs up front and over time. Over the past year, ExaGrid's growth has accelerated and ExaGrid has expanded its sales and customer support teams worldwide while remaining Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive.

“We are honored that ExaGrid has become a finalist in these three award categories, as they speak to the different areas of our company that set us apart; from our innovation as the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage provider, to our continued growth as a company, and our innovative Reseller Partner Program in the channel,” said Bill Andrews, ExaGrid's President and CEO.“We are pleased to be listed with the other industry leaders who are nominated for this year's SDC Awards, and look forward to see which companies, services, and products will be chosen by the voters.”

About ExaGrid

