Almarai Is A Platinum Sponsor Of The Made In Saudi 2023 Exhibition.

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef honored Almarai Company for its platinum sponsorship of the“Made in Saudi” exhibition held in Riyadh from October 16 to 19.

Almarai's CEO, Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bader, received the honorary shield during an honoring ceremony held on this occasion.

During their visit to Almarai's pavilion, Al Kharif and the Iraqi Minister of Commerce, Atheer Al Ghurairi, were briefed on the company's efforts to enhance food security in the Kingdom and the region.

