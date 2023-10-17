Natural Gas Forecast: Looks Like A“Buy On The Dip” Market

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In Monday's trading session, the natural gas market experienced a minor pullback, but it seems that the critical $3.00 level underneath is poised to provide robust support. Additionally, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average is nearing this level, and given recent price action, it's likely that market participants will step in to bolster this market.

The current landscape finds natural gas trading within the range of the 200-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA indicators, a scenario known to generate considerable market noise. In such situations, technical support often plays a pivotal role, supported by numerous fundamental factors. Notably, the European Union's concerns about gas supply for the upcoming winter season have cast a long-reaching influence on this market. It appears that we are during a recovery cycle, suggesting that natural gas has the potential for significant upward movement.

Looking ahead, the $4.00 level looms as a substantial resistance barrier, making it an attractive target for market participants. A breakthrough at this point could open the door to further gains, with the $5.00 level representing a longer-term target. Given ample time, even higher levels may come into play. This time of year, selling natural gas does not align with the market's dynamics, as increasing demand due to cooler temperatures takes center stage on Dips Remains a Prudent Strategy

Considering these conditions, the strategy of buying on dips appears favorable. Personally, I have been consistently adding to my position in my preferred natural gas Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) every time there is a pullback. Today is no exception, as I plan to acquire more shares in anticipation of a potential rally.

It's important to note that natural gas is not a typical retail market, despite some brokers offering leveraged positions. The primary drivers of natural gas price movements are predictive weather patterns and news events in the United States, though foreign demand can also impact the market. As such, trading in this market requires a keen understanding of these factors and careful analysis to make informed decisions.

In conclusion, the natural gas market is currently characterized by strong support at the $3.00 level and a favorable outlook. Market participants are eyeing key resistance levels, with the $4.00 mark representing a significant target. As the winter season approaches and demand increases, buying on dips remains a prudent strategy, considering the ongoing recovery cycle and the influence of both domestic and international factors on natural gas prices.

