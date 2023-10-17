S&P 500 Forecast: Tries To Continue Higher

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Monday's trading session, the S&P 500 index showed signs of rallying, further showing the persistent market noise that is common in this index.

Wall Street frequently introduces new narratives that drive market sentiment, and it appears that another one may be on the horizon, potentially pushing the markets higher. Despite a period of drifting lower, the S&P 500 remains inclined towards the upside. It's important to remember that this index is not equally weighted, so monitoring the usual suspects among its top stocks can provide insight into its likely direction.

Notably, the S&P 500 recently found support at both the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and the 50-day EMA, underlining the significance of these technical levels. As we approach the third-quarter earnings season, increased volatility becomes a reasonable expectation. Investors will keep a close watch on corporate performance and guidance, which can significantly impact market dynamics.

The question that looms is whether the index will experience a decline from its current position. If so, the 200-Day EMA is expected to function as a support level, attracting considerable attention from market participants. Conversely, breaking above last week's highs could pave the way for a move towards the 4500 level. However, much of the index's direction will hinge on the latest narrative surrounding Fed futures, guaranteeing a period of choppy and noisy market activity in the coming days Should Remain Nimble and Informed

While the S&P 500 has experienced substantial buying pressure lately, it's important to acknowledge the presence of a few sharp pullbacks, signaling a potential shift in market dynamics. As we progress through the next several weeks, it's likely that we will witness significant momentum either to the upside or downside. Should the index drop below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, it may set the stage for a more pronounced downward movement, potentially fueled by fear of missing out (FOMO) among investors.

In conclusion, the S&P 500 is navigating a period of market noise, with potential narratives and earnings season on the horizon. Technical support levels at the 200-day EMA and 50-day EMA remain crucial, while the index's direction may be determined by the latest developments in Fed futures. Expectations of increased volatility in the near term are valid, and traders should remain nimble and informed as they navigate the S&P 500's ever-changing landscape.

