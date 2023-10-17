Predicine Announces Six Studies Showcasing MRD And Liquid Biopsy Innovations At ESMO 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, a pioneer in the liquid biopsy, announce its participation in the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2023 Congress in Madrid, Spain. The company will present six compelling poster studies, unveiling the future of liquid biopsy solutions.



These poster presentations will shine a spotlight on Predicine's groundbreaking liquid biopsy innovations, including PredicineBEACONTM, a revolutionary solution for personalized and actionable minimal residual disease (MRD) analysis. Additionally, PredicineWES+TM liquid biopsy will be showcased for its capacity for boosted whole exome sequencing for cfDNA genomic profiling, along with PredicineCARETM, an advanced cfDNA NGS assay for genomic alteration detection, and PredicineSCORETM for copy number detection, tumor fraction, gene expression, and disease monitoring.

The upcoming data presentations will spotlight Predicine's state-of-the-art MRD solution, unveil genomic profiling in breast cancer, and explore the use of urinary cfDNA in bladder cancer. These discoveries underscore Predicine's pioneering efforts to revolutionize oncology through liquid biopsy solutions, promising to reshape the landscape of personalized cancer care, clinical trials, and companion diagnostic (CDx) development.

The lineup of poster presentations includes:



#2397P: A Real-world Study of Longitudinal Urinary ctDNA Monitoring of MRD in Patients with Muscle Invasive Urothelial Carcinoma

#2262P: Baseline-informed vs. tumor-agnostic MRD Concordance Study in Patients with HER2+ Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

#496P: Comprehensive Genomic Profiling of Advanced HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer Patients Using Liquid Biopsy

#2401P: Detection of Molecular Recurrence in Early-Stage Bladder Cancer Patients using a Urinary Tumor DNA Assay

#2402P: Urine-based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Reveals Mutational Landscape in Patients with Bladder Cancer #1436P: Prospective Study Utilizing ctDNA Genome-wide Copy Number Variations for Longitudinal Monitoring of Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Predicine's CEO, Shidong Jia, expresses his excitement for these upcoming presentations, stating, "These studies at ESMO are a testament to our unwavering commitment to MRD technology innovation and its incredible potential to transform clinical trials and patient care. We look forward to engaging with the oncology community to explore the limitless possibilities of MRD in precision medicine."

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious disease diagnostics. Predicine is developing proprietary technologies for cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA liquid biopsy to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnoses for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring, and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood, urine, and tissue based NGS assays designed for globally harmonized use in research, clinical investigation, and companion diagnostic (CDx) development. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, and Harbin, Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company websites, . Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter (X).

