Current Sensor Market Size Is Expected To Reach $2.61 Billion By 2027 | Growing At A CAGR Of 6.3%.

The global current sensor market size is expected to reach from $1.65 billion in 2019 to $2.61 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Current Sensor Market by Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), Current Sensing Technology (Hall Effect, Current Transformer, Flux Gate, and Rogowski Effect), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

A current sensor is a device that detects electric current in a wire and generates a signal proportional to that current. The generated signal could be analog voltage or current or a digital output. These are categorized in open loop and closed loop and use technologies such as Hall-effect, Rogowski effect, and flux gate. Current sensors are used in various industries such as consumer electronics and automotive.

Growth in demand for Hall Effect technology in current sensor, adoption of industrial robots, and increase in trend of hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry drive the current sensor market growth. However, technical issues and high costs associated with current sensors across the globe hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid adoption of 5G technology increases demand for closed loop current sensors, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the current sensor market.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the current sensor market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The current sensor industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global current sensor market include,

. Infineon Technologies

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Texas Instruments

. Allegro MicroSystems

. LLC

. Tamura Corp.

. TDK Corporation

. LEM International SA

. Pulse Electronics

. Eaton Corporation PLC

. Sensitec GmbH

Top Impacting Factors:

Adoption of industrial robots and increase in trend of hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry drive the current sensor market growth. However, technical issues and high costs associated with current sensors across the globe hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid adoption of 5G technology increases demand for closed loop current sensors, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the current sensor market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international current sensor market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the current sensor market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major current sensor suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

