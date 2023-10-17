Swiss Permanent Residence Holder Among Victims Of Brussels Attack

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The suspect was shot dead by police on Tuesday morning in the Belgian capital.

The events occurred on Boulevard d'Ypres, near Place Sainctelette, in the centre of Brussels. Police were alerted shortly after 7pm and installed a security perimeter.

A video message was posted on social networks by a man“presenting himself as the attacker and saying he was inspired by the Islamic State” (IS), said a spokesperson for the Belgian federal prosecutor's office.

According to several Belgian media, the suspect is a 45-year-old man of Tunisian origin who lives in the Brussels commune of Schaerbeek.

The terrorist threat level was raised to four, considered“very serious” (maximum level) on Monday evening in the Brussels region.

Dual national

According to several media, the two victims were Swedish nationals. The Belgian federal prosecutor's office said that one also carried a Swiss residence permit.

The attack took place before a Euro 2024 football qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden which was being held in Brussels.

The match was interrupted at half-time“following consultations with both teams and local police authorities,” the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced. According to the French-speaking channel RTBF, the Swedish players did not wish to resume the game after the break. Journalists present at the King Baudoin stadium indicated that spectators had been asked to remain in the enclosure.

The federal prosecutor's office in charge of terrorism cases, has taken charge of the investigation.

Correction: A previous version of this article indicated that one of the victims was a Swiss-Swedish dual national. The victim was not a Swiss passport holder but had a C residence permit from Switzerland.