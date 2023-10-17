Switzerland Exceeded Ozone Limits At All Measuring Stations In 2022

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The limits for other air pollutants were met according to the National Monitoring Network for Air Pollutants (Nabel) and according to cantonal measurements at all stations, as the Federal Office for the Environment (Bafu) announced on Monday.
+ Swiss scientists uncover the truth about air quality
Air quality in Switzerland has improved significantly over the past 30 years. Major successes have been achieved with the air pollutants sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and zinc, the Bafu said.
MENAFN17102023000210011054ID1107259409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.