Swiss Government Unveils A Dedicated English-Language Account On X

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Until now, the Vice-Chancellor, in his capacity as spokesperson for the Federal Council (the executive body), has operated an account on X in the national languages that is primarily aimed at a Swiss audience.

As the Federal Chancellery announced on Tuesday, this account will now be supplemented by a second one that will provide information mainly in English. The account is called @SwissGov and went live on Tuesday.

The aim of the government is to ensure that Switzerland's interests are better represented abroad when it comes to its dealings and decisions that have an international dimension. The content from the new account will be tailored to a foreign audience. It is aimed in particular at journalists abroad and officials from other governments, and international and supranational organisations.

In addition, the Federal Council's websites will increasingly feature content for English speakers, with a focus on current affairs.