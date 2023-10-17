Switzerland Doubles Aid Money For Moldova

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Швейцария удваивает сумму своей помощи Молдове
The Platform was created by Germany, France and Romania after Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Department of Foreign Affairs explained. Cassis attended the fourth meeting of the Platform in Chisinau on Tuesday. Thirty states and over a dozen international organisations were represented at the meeting.
Moldova is home to around 110,000 refugees from Ukraine, the foreign ministry added. In terms of population, the Republic of Moldova has taken in the most refugees. Moldova is also suffering from the negative consequences of the war, such as high inflation, interrupted supply chains and increased energy prices.
+ Fresh Swiss sanctions target Russian destabilisation of Moldova
According to the ministry, Switzerland has been providing aid to Moldova since 2000 and is present on the ground. It works with the authorities, United Nations organisations and other multilateral partners as well as international and national NGOs. The country has been a candidate to join the European Union since June 2022.
