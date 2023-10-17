Cheers To Clowns

(MENAFN- The Post) We just have to do this. Find some cheap wine and fill a glass. It matters not whether it is cellar cask, 4th Street or those other terrible things sold per gallon in boxes.

It's the spirit that matters. Now, raise your glass to the Public Accounts Committee. They have achieved something spectacular.

For the first time in history, a PAC hearing has led to the resignation of a civil servantwho was in an acting capacity. Now, don't drink to that yet because Muckraker has a story of how the PAC achieved something so rare and amazing.

'Mapeo Matlanyane was minding her business as the acting principal secretary in the Prime Minister's Office when the PAC summoned her to a hearing.

The agenda was how millions of Covid-19 funds grew legs and walked out of government coffers two years ago.

Matlanyane was not part of the syndicate that gave legs to those funds but the PAC wanted her there anywhere. She reluctantly attended the hearing and found the committee members already pissed and aggressive.

It's not clear why the politicians were furious when everyone knew they were just clowns at a circus.

When she explained that she wasn't there when the looting happened the MPs jumped on her like a pack of jackals.“You have to answer now!” said one.

“Stop playing games with us,” said another.

“You are lying to us,” the other bellowed.

“You must answer because you are getting an acting allowance,” screamed another.

The ferocity and illogical nature of the interrogation left Matlanyane distressed.

The politicians knew she was not part of the looting gang.

They had already interrogated some alleged looters who sang. The auditor general's report had pointed them to where the bodies were buried.

But because this was a show, the politicians had to force Matlanyane to perform.

Her 'crime' was to refuse to give evidence on something she was neither part of nor witnessed. Her innocent ignorance was deliberately misinterpreted as lies.

Matlanyane immediately packed her bags and left her post.

Muckraker hopes the MPs are pleased with themselves for haunting the poor woman out of her job. Her exit doesn't however get the committee any closer to stopping the rot. Those who have been interrogated and confessed will continue working for the government while the MPs scream their heads off and go around spanking innocent people. They are the real jokers in this charade.

Those hearings will remain comedy shows until those caught with their calloused fingers in the cookie jar face the music. Nothing short of some rascals being jailed will convince Muckraker that those hearings are not just a waste of time, money and air.

In any case, the committee should be embarrassed that they are busy chasing civil servants when former ministers who presided over the looting spree cheer them from the grandstands instead of paying for their sins.

Some of the former headmasters of the school of thievery are right there in parliament, sharing heat and air with the PAC members.

Those MPs know their comrades are pathological crooks.

The kind that will steal a fatuku if they break into an empty house.

They know it would be reckless to leave their phones or handbags with those wretched crooks but they would rather busy themselves with harassing civil servants.

Muckraker will never take the PAC seriously until it starts dealing with the real criminals (aka Politicians).

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu