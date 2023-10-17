Unveiling DAMS - PLAB Preparation Course For UK-Bound Medical Professionals

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (DAMS) is proud to announce a pioneering PLAB (Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board) preparation course, tailored to meet the needs of ambitious medical professionals planning to practice in the United Kingdom. This cutting-edge PLAB course, now accessible through the comprehensive eMedicoz app, marks a significant milestone in medical education.





DAMS -eMedicoz's PLAB preparation course not only imparts essential medical knowledge but also places a strong emphasis on cultivating practical skills and expertise in alignment with the UK healthcare system. What sets this course apart is its unwavering focus on critical communication skills, a fundamental requirement for success in UK hospitals. This program ensures that students develop the ability to engage effectively with patients, colleagues and healthcare professionals, a crucial aspect of medical practice in the UK.





The PLAB exams, overseen by the General Medical Council (GMC) in the UK, encompass PLAB 1 and PLAB 2. PLAB 1 evaluates a candidate's medical knowledge and understanding of common clinical scenarios, while PLAB 2 assesses clinical skills, communication prowess and the capacity to integrate medical knowledge into real-world patient interactions.





The DAMS -eMedicoz PLAB course is meticulously crafted by a faculty comprising NHS (National Health Service) accredited doctors, each boasting over a decade of hands-on experience within the UK healthcare landscape. This seasoned team of professionals will impart their wealth of knowledge and expertise, ensuring students benefit from unparalleled guidance and mentorship.





Dr. Sumer Sethi, Founder of DAMS , commented,“Annually, approximately 3,000 doctors from India undertake the PLAB exams in the UK, incurring significant expenses. They often overlook the vital skill of effective communication in UK hospitals when preparing for the exam. With the introduction of our PLAB preparation course, aspiring candidates will gain comprehensive insights into the UK healthcare system, medication practices and communication protocols. This holistic approach not only streamlines the preparation process but also positions candidates for success in their future medical careers in the UK.”





The comprehensive DAMS-eMedicoz PLAB course, accessible on the eMedicoz app, spans a duration of 100 hours, ensuring comprehensive coverage of essential topics. Going beyond conventional learning, the course incorporates valuable simulation exercises. Moreover, eMedicoz will host workshops with simulation components, providing students with hands-on experience to enhance their readiness for the PLAB exams.





About DAMS

DAMS is a prestigious institution renowned for its excellence in coaching for postgraduate medical and dental entrance exams. Committed to innovation and delivering quality education, DAMS aims to equip the next generation of medical professionals for success on a global scale.