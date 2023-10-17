Murugappa Water Technology & Solutions, Scalene Livprotec Launch 'Aquatron'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions (MWTS) , a pioneer in innovative water management, has joined forces with Scalene Livprotec, a leading name in sustainable water solutions to redefine the wastewater industry.

Together, they unveiled Aquatron - a groundbreaking wastewater treatment technology poised to revolutionize the water and wastewater industry. Aquatron treats wastewater using the various principles of Physics and brings it up to drinking water standards. There are no biological or chemical processes involved.

Aquatron was unveiled at IFAT exhibition, a leading trade fair for water, sewage, solid waste and recycling, in Mumbai, today.





Dr. Rajesh Bhat - President, Energy and Water, Scalene Livprotec (left) and Mr Jayateerth Nadgir, Chief Executive, Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions (right) during the announcement of the partnership



Part of the INR 742 billion (USD 8.8 billion) Murugappa Group, MWTS is one of the country's leading players in sustainable water treatment and management providing turn-key solutions from concept to commissioning in raw water, process water, effluent treatment and resource recovery systems. With over 4+ decades of presence across industries such as Sugar, Pharma, F&B, Chemicals, Ferrous and non-ferrous, Oil & Gas, Institutional, Semiconductor, EV, Textiles and Leather, MWTS has designed and commissioned more than 600 projects.





Sharing details about the collaboration, Mr. Jayateerth Nadgir, Chief Executive, MWTS said, "We have our laser-sharp focus on Revolutionising and Disrupting wastewater recovery. Our aim is to help our customers reduce operational costs and enjoy Return On Investment benefits. Aquatron is one such product with cutting-edge technology that will increase operational profitability and also, reduce environmental impact.

Our association with Scalene Livprotec is set to be a game changer and we are excited about the upcoming interesting projects.”





Dr. Rajesh Bhat - President, Energy and Water, Scalene Livprotec said,“Aquatron represents a patented water recovery technology capable of achieving Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC). This remarkable achievement is realized without the reliance on chemical or biological processes, Reverse Osmosis (RO), or Evaporator technology. It successfully recovers water to drinking water standards, all while avoiding the generation of toxic sludge and maintaining a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). By leveraging the principles of physics, Aquatron addresses the long-standing challenge of fully reusing water, marking a significant breakthrough in this field."



Scalene Livprotec, a technology innovation company, invents disruptive Nature Restorative Technologies to prevent ongoing harm to life and the natural world and actively reverses the damage done so far and restores them to their original harmonious state. The technologies help to bolster an organization's profitability through high levels of automation in the domain of environment and healthcare. Backed by three decades of research, the company designs and develops next-generation technology straddling wastewater management, drinking water, bioenergy, healthcare, aerial biosafety, and advanced materials.



About Aquatron

Aquatron uses its patented Fine Particle Shortwave Thrombotic Agglomeration Reactor (FPSTAR) technology based on the principle of physics to convert the impurities present in wastewater into their elemental form and recovers clean water from it. This transforms industrial wastewater into a valuable resource, addressing the most pressing challenges in wastewater treatment. Aquatron, is indeed, a Water Time Machine that aids the circular economy of water.







The wastewater is bombarded with Specific Frequencies of Dissociation (SFoD) for the different elements in a resonating reactor

The dissolved solids get broken into their elemental form and get segregated as suspended solids

The suspended elements agglomerate as mass of elements due to Vander Waals forces

The impurities are recovered as elements in a non-toxic form

Clean water is recovered using a Reduction-Facilitated-Osmotic-Diffusion (RFOD) process instead of an RO process The recovered water may be used as drinking water/ process water







Aquatron is industry and application-agnostic and can treat any effluent with ease and efficacy.







Aquatron removes hardness, arsenic, nitrates, heavy metals and PFAS

Aquatron reduces TDS, COD, and BOD by 95% Aquatron removes turbidity, colour, total organic carbon (TOC), and Disinfection Byproduct Precursors (DBP)





The benefits of Aquatron are numerous:







Helps to achieve the lowest cost ZLD without evaporators



100% reuse of recovered water significantly bringing down water footprint

Resource recovery from sludge in element form

Byproducts in certain cases can reduce material costs

Ability to earn carbon credits due to low energy use and innovative tech

Tremendously low cost of ownership

Modular growth of your water operations Fully automated plant that can be stopped and started based on load





About Scalene Livprotec

Scalene Livprotec is a technology innovations company, focused on arriving at breakthrough solutions in the areas of environmental sustainability and healthcare. With an inventions-first approach, all next-generation technologies in wastewater, drinking water, bioenergy, healthcare, aerial biosafety and advanced materials have one singular objective - to solve what current technologies fail to do. The Company's solutions and integrated business models uniquely tackle today's complex challenges with unthinkable efficiency and safety.





Scalene Livprotec's technologies minimise adverse environmental impact while enhancing an organisation's need for profitability by leveraging high levels of automation to minimise operational costs.



Backed by three decades of research, the solutions of Scalene Livprotec are a result of the application of biomimicry that replicates the sophistication of the science at work in nature, natural processes and materials. Scalene Livprotec is all about paradigm shifts for individuals, businesses and our planet.



For more details, visit livprotec





About Murugappa Water Technology & Solutions

Murugappa Water Technology & Solutions Pvt Ltd - MWTS, a part of the INR 742 billion (USD 8.8 billion) Murugappa Group, is a leading player in water treatment engineering services in India. MWTS approaches industry challenges holistically through its 4 ACES approach (Automation -Chemistry -

Engineering - Services). It manufactures equipment and designs systems for water and wastewater treatment plants such as Aerators, Clarifiers, Media Filters, UF, RO and MBR apart from chemicals for the water treatment industry.





MWTS strongly believes in collaboration and co-development of solutions and treatment philosophy to offer complete turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning, in raw water, process water, effluent treatment, recuse/recycle, ZLD and resource recovery systems. With over 40+ years of knowledge base and experience, MWTS has commissioned over 600 projects across industries such as Sugar, Pharma, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Ferrous and non-ferrous, Oil & Gas, Institutional, Semiconductor, EV, FMCG, Leather, Textile, Chemical, Minerals & Mining.



For more details, visit .





About the Murugappa Group

Founded in 1900, the INR 742 Billion (USD 8.8 billion) Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates. The Group has ten listed Companies traded in NSE & BSE. Headquartered in Chennai, the major Companies of the Group include Carborundum.



Universal Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd.



The Group's businesses hold leadership positions in several product lines including Abrasives, Technical Ceramics, Electro Minerals, Auto Components & Systems, Power Conversion Equipment, Transformers & Reactors for the Power T&D segment, Solutions for Railways in Rolling Stock & Signalling Equipment, Bicycles, Fertilisers, Sugar, Tea and Spirulina (Nutraceuticals). The Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as Groupe Chimique Tunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yanmar & Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphat De Gafsa (CPG). The Group's businesses serve customers across the length and breadth of India and in over 50 countries. Renowned brands like BSA, Hercules, Montra, Mach City, Ballmaster, Ajax, Rhodius, Parry's, Chola, Gromor, Shanthi Gears and Paramfos are from the Murugappa stable. The Group fosters an environment of professionalism and has a workforce of over 73,000 employees.



For more details, visit .