SOHM, Inc. (SHMN) Bolsters Executive Team Confident About Anticipated Developments And Opportunities

SOHM just announced the appointment of Wm. Dewey Rushing as the new VP-Quality

His appointment follows the recent nomination of Dr. Krishna Bhat as the new Chief Medical Advisor and Dr. David Aguilar as the new COO It also follows the recently signed LOI for SOHM to acquire ABBIE stem cell disruptive technology and patents from CGA Intellectual Holdings Inc.

SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a generic drug manufacturing and distributing innovator, is bolstering its executive team as it eyes the global nutraceuticals market, which is expected to post a CAGR of 9.4% between 2023 and 2030, and the global NSAID market which is also expected to be valued at $30 billion by 2030. SOHM's strategic approach has seen it bring experts on board, some of whom have previously served in advisory capacities within the company and have a good understanding of its ethos, vision, and overall approach to solving client problems.

On September 11, the company announced the appointment of Wm. Dewey Rushing as the new Vice President-Quality. Mr. Rushing previously served as an Advisory Board member at the company since 2022. His years of experience in cell therapy IND readiness, quality systems audits, aseptic processing...

