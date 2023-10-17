Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) 'Innovates' Investigational Drug With Patented Nanotechnology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, announced that it has innovated its investigational drug, CNM-Au8(R), with nanotechnology. Clene is evaluating CNM-Au8(R) for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, and the innovation reflects the growing importance of nanotechnology in the drug space. The announcement noted that Clene's nanotechnological approach was recently awarded a substantial grant by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (“NINDS”) of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) to conduct an Expanded Access Protocol in ALS.

The announcement also noted that Clene is planning to file a New Drug Application for CNM-Au8(R) for ALS indications in the first half of 2024.“October 2023 has turned into a month for the celebration of nanotechnology,” the announcement stated.“On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, three U.S.-based scientists, Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Aleksey Ekimov, were awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their discovery and synthesis of tiny clusters of atoms known as quantum dots, which are widely used today in applications as diverse as digital flat screens to surgery. On Friday, Oct. 6, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy tweeted, 'Happy #NationalNanoDay! #Nanotechnology is at the heart of many recent and emerging technologies, such as #NobelPrize winning #QuantumDots, higher energy density #batteries, hardware for #AI, and #QuantumComputers. What will nanotechnology enable in the future? Clene Nanomedicine believes that its lead asset, CNM-Au8(R), holds one such key to the future: the future of medicines to treat neurodegenerative disease.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Clene

Inc.

Clene is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to revolutionize the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), Parkinson's Disease and multiple sclerosis (“MS”). CNM-Au8 is manufactured by Clene using patented nanotechnology that results in an investigational drug with catalytic activity that targets mitochondrial health to improve neuronal function and survival. By increasing energy production and utilization inside cells, CNM-Au8 has been shown to enable neuroprotection and remyelination in multiple independent preclinical studies. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



