Digging Of Deep Wells Worries Badghis Residents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Some residents and experts in western Badghis province are worried about the digging of deep wells in substandard manner, asking the government to prevent the practice.

A wave of droughts in the country has left the level of underground water plummeting, creating a shortage of potable water in different provinces.

Eng. Ahmad Shah Payor, an expert, warned if unauthorized digging of deep wells continued, the underground water level would further decline, leading to dangerous consequences.

He said underground water must not be used for irrigation of farmlands.“In fact, the underground water is decreasing and people are turning to digging deep wells, which is worrying and will lead to the drying up of surface water.”

The government and institutions concerned should take serious steps to control the digging of deep wells and declare obtaining permission for them mandatory, he suggested.

Mohammad Naseem, a resident of Qala-i-Naw, said this year, most of the people in their neighborhood dug deep wells due to the falling level of underground water.

He urged the government set criteria for digging deep wells.

Burhanuddin, another resident of Badghis, held a similar view, saying most of the people had dug deep or semi-deep wells and used their water excessively, even to irrigate agricultural lands.

He urged the Islamic Emirate to prevent people from arbitrary digging of deep wells in Badghis to preserve the precious resource of underground water.

Pajhwok strived to obtain the view of river basin authorities, but failed.

sa