Gao Xinyan's Teacher & Student Concert Tour Second Stop: The Autumn Melody Of Vancouver

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On the afternoon of October 10th, in Vancouver, Canada, a unique piano concert featuring teacher-student performances took place at the Tom Lee Steinway Concert Hall. Gao Xinyan, the concert's planner, aimed to showcase the talent of his long-time student, Gao Wenhan, and provide a platform for local piano teachers in Vancouver to share and exchange teaching methods. The concert specifically targeted piano students and parents in Vancouver, focusing on overcoming technical challenges faced by children learning the piano.







The concert's theme,“Autumn Maple”, perfectly complemented Vancouver's picturesque autumn scenery. The vibrant maple leaves symbolized the rich melodies and harmonies of the piano compositions. The concert was also live-streamed online, attracting an audience of approximately 2000 viewers.

As the opening performer, Gao Wenhan delivered captivating renditions of classical pieces, including Chopin's Etudes Op.10 No.2 and No.4, Haydn's E-flat major sonata Hob:52, Tchaikovsky's Dumka Op.59, Rachmaninov's G minor prelude, and Chopin's Heroic Polonaise Op.53. The highlight of the concert was Gao Xinyan and Gao Wenhan's joint performance of Schubert's“Army March” Op.51 and Leroy Anderson's“Sleigh Ride.” Their masterful execution on the world-renowned Steinway piano garnered enthusiastic applause from the audience.







Gao Xinyan, currently a piano professor at the School of Continuing Education at the Central Conservatory of Music in China, holds a degree from the China Conservatory of Music. His extensive academic background, including studying under renowned pianists such as Pro Goebel, the artistic director of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra, and Pro Sava, at esteemed music institutions in Germany, has enabled him to cultivate a strong artistic atmosphere during his concerts and enhance his students' performance levels. During his time abroad, Gao Xinyan participated in art festivals and held piano concerts in various cities, including Berlin, Würzburg, Leipzig, and Weimar.







Upon returning to China, Gao Xinyan dedicated himself to guiding aspiring musicians at institutions like the Central University for Nationalities and the National Grand Theater, achieving notable success. He won the championship in the Beauty Group of the National Vocal Competition organized by the Ministry of Culture, and his performances during the final stage were captured in a personal accompaniment video. Additionally, he has released multiple music albums, including collaborative works with Tiantian Art, such as CD1-4 albums focusing on accompaniment and singing for classic art songs in the National Vocal Competition.







With 20 years of teaching experience, Gao Xinyan has nurtured numerous exceptional students. Under his guidance, nearly 400 students have achieved remarkable results in both international and domestic piano competitions. Fifty of his students have been admitted to prestigious music universities worldwide, including the Berkeley Conservatory of Music, Arizona State University, Suffolk University, Dresden Conservatory of Music in Germany, and Weimar Liszt Conservatory of Music in the United States. Gao Xinyan actively shares his teaching methods through lectures in the piano field and has performed in concerts and art festivals in the United States and Canada. His teaching achievements have been widely covered by various media outlets, including Music Weekly, China National Economic News, CCTV, and Phoenix TV.

Apart from his teaching accomplishments, Gao Xinyan has also made significant contributions to academic research. He has reapproved and edited several advanced piano learning textbooks, including Hanon, Beyer, Czerny 599, and Czerny 849. These textbooks have enjoyed considerable popularity in China, with over 30,000 copies sold thus far. In recent years, he has also created a series of Western classical music picture books, including the“Birth of Musicians – Art Scrolls for Children” series and the My First Music Enlightenment Book series. These books, along with volumes like Children's Fun Reading and Children's Music Theory Game Sticker Book, have been incorporated into the curricula of renowned junior and high schools, including Tsinghua University Affiliated High School and Shanghai Normal University Affiliated High School, fostering future music enthusiasts.







Gao Xinyan's exceptional piano performance skills and extensive teaching experience have earned him a high reputation in the piano education industry, both in China and internationally. He is a recipient of the China Piano Education Pioneer Awards in 2017 and 2021. Additionally, he is frequently invited as an expert judge for important music competitions, such as the Beijing Piano Music Festival, Chopin International Youth Piano Competition (Chinese Amateur Group) Open, Huayi Cup Piano Art Week, and China US International Youth Music Competition.

Gao Xinyan, filled with unwavering confidence in his students, particularly Gao Wenhan in this concert, has achieved remarkable success in his own piano artistry and has garnered numerous accolades. Gao Wenhan, under his guidance, has received multiple awards, including the Special Gold Award in the National Finals of the 5th“Huayi Cup” Youth Piano Art Week, the First Prize in Group A of the 2nd Breeze Chimelong (2023) International Piano Open for Youth, and the Second Prize in Group C of Junior Performers at the National Finals. Gao Wenhan has also successfully qualified for the final of the 9-12-year-old piano group at the Vancouver International Music Competition in Canada and has been invited to perform alongside professors from the Julia Conservatory and Curtis Conservatory at the award-winning contestant concert hosted by the Royal Music Competition Organizing Committee at Carnegie Music in New York.

At the conclusion of the concert, Gao Xinyan expressed sincere gratitude to the sponsors and the esteemed guests in attendance for their unwavering support and encouragement. These individuals include Iris Fan, General Manager of TomLee Music in Canada; Mr. Ye Hongtao, President of the Alumni Association of the China Conservatory of Music in Canada; WA JIE, a renowned cultural critic, film and television investor, and IP industry leader; Ms. Si Si, Host of Phoenix TV America in Canada; Ms. Zhou Rujie, a distinguished soprano; and Mr. Cai Hao, Chairman of Howard's Gourmet&Howard Cai Select in Hong Kong.

Gao Xinyan's dedication to the pursuit of piano artistry knows no bounds. He remains committed to enhancing the level of piano art among Chinese children and adolescents while nurturing future Chinese piano artists. His lifelong aspiration is to continue learning, improving, and challenging himself, making significant contributions to the piano education industry in China.