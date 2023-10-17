Mona Token (LISA), A ERC-20 Token Inspired By The 4Chan Meme, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Mona Token (LISA) on October 18, 2023, for all BitMart users. The LISA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Mona Token (LISA)?

Mona Token (LISA) emerges as a fresh chapter in the world of decentralized finance. Birthed from the inspiration of the iconic 4chan meme, LISA takes pride in leveraging the robust capabilities of the Shibarium layer 2 technology. Operating as an Ethereum-based token, it stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of DeFi, while carrying forward the meme culture that has become integral to the crypto universe.

Why Mona Token (LISA)?

LISA is not just another token in the crowded DeFi space but presents itself as the harbinger of genuine decentralization in the monetary sphere. Its standout features include a tax-free transaction system and a liquidity pool locked for an extensive period, underscoring its commitment to stability and user trust.

Moreover, the project has scorched past significant milestones with the release of its whitepaper, listings on prominent platforms like Uniswap and CoinGecko, and the attainment of trending status on Dextools & CMC. An unwavering vision propels LISA, with plans for staking, influencer marketing, and merchandise launches outlined in its roadmap.

About Mona Token (LISA)

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000,000 LISA

Token Type: ERC20

Beyond its meme-inspired roots, Mona Token (LISA) underscores its credibility through a set of strategic moves and transparent operations. The project's smart contract is renounced, coupled with a significant portion, 70%, of its supply being burned, thereby rendering it hyper deflationary.

Such actions reinforce its pledge to longevity and value appreciation. The team steering LISA's trajectory is resolute, fortified by ambitious marketing and developmental objectives. Additionally, the flourishing and engaged community further solidifies its promise and potential.

To learn more about Mona Token (LISA), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , and join their Telegram .

