BOM, A Defi Protocol, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list BOM on 17th October 2023, at 8:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the BOM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 17th October 2023, at 8:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is BOM?

Borderless Money(BOM) is a DeFi protocol for the good that creates democratic and transparent ways for social investment funds distribution through income-generating products aiming at social causes. It basically distributes the yields generated by DeFi strategies into social causes that apply to BOM platform.

By creating a protocol with a high yield-generating DeFi strategy, social organizations, causes, or SDG-driven projects submit their proposals on BOM platform. The investors who receive this yield can transfer the totality or a cut of their gains to the institutions.

Meanwhile, the investors will benefit from unique yield-generating products while contributing to social impact initiatives for the public benefit.

The Borderless Money Token($BOM)

$BOM is the native utility token of the Borderless Money Ecosystem, its main purpose is to be used as a vote to create governance in the platform. The key elements of $BOM are: access to vote for DeFi strategies, and access to vote in order to verify the SDG Initiatives as well.

$BOM holders can gain voting rights on the platform, by staking their tokens in their specified staking contracts. By doing so, they can participate in the community's decision-making process, regarding matters such as new proposals, new integrations, pool audits, circulation, distribution, and so on. Moreover,“governors” will also have a say on the Borderless on-chain governance model.

The long-term goal of Borderless Money is to gift the platform to the community over time and, in doing so, become a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, a DAO.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About BOM

Borderless Money is more than a DeFi protocol; it's an ImpactSphere - a one-stop-shop for impact initiatives. It democratizes and transparentize the distribution of social investment funds through yield-generating mechanisms focused on environmental and social causes. The platform is designed to be borderless, open-source, open-state, and permissionless, incorporating the principles of Organic Organization (O2) and network-centric governance.