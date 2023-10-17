Tatar Wraps Up Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has stated his visit to Azerbaijan has been 'very important and fruitful' and thanked İlham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, ministers, members of parliament and the press of Azerbaijan for their interest and attention.

Tatar said that they, as representatives of the same culture with its thousands of years of history and past, came together in unity and solidarity in this event, and for this reason TURKSOY is very important for them.

Tatar noted that they travelled to Azerbaijan with a delegation of 200 people that held contacts in many fields such as tourism and education, and they discussed how to improve relations in these fields and how to increase contacts in the future.

Famagusta Gazette





Author