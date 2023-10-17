Years Of Culture Initiative Supports Indonesia's Bid For Unesco World Heritage Status For Spice Route

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Years of Culture initiative, an annual bilateral cultural exchange program, announced a partnership with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia to preserve and promote the historical and cultural legacy of the Spice Route by nominating it to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites.

The partners anticipate gathering enough material evidence for the submission by next year.

The initiative kicked off with "The Appreciation of the Cultural Actors on the Spice Route" residency program that enables academics to travel to countries along the ancient Spice Trade route. The participants are charged with collecting evidence that proves the cultural influence of the Spice Route on countries in its path through archaeological remains, historical records, and local intangible heritage. The first leg of the residency is taking place across three countries, including Qatar.

"Qatar was chosen as one of the first host countries of the residency program due to its rich collections of cultural artifacts related to Arab culture and history, and deep insights into the historical trade relations between the ancient Arab world and Nusantara. We hope these studies will enrich historical knowledge, enhance understanding, and strengthen its eventual bid for UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites. The residency program marks a crucial step in safeguarding this invaluable heritage for future generations," said Hilmar Farid, Director General of Culture in the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia.

Many of Qatars major cultural institutions are taking part in the residency by offering researchers access to their collections of manuscripts and artifacts. The National Museum of Qatar, home to a rich collection of items from the Cirebon shipwreck from the Java Sea, offers researchers a unique opportunity to study maritime culture and trade relations. The Qatar National Library will offer access to Arabic sources on Archipelago Spices, especially pre-16th-century reports of Arab travelers and traders in the Indian Ocean region.

