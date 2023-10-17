Naseem Surgeons Successfully Perform Orthognathic Surgery On A Young Patient

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The oral and maxillofacial surgery team at Naseem Medical Centre has recently achieved a remarkable feat that underscores their expertise and commitment to patient care. In a challenging 7-hour orthognathic surgery, they successfully performed complex maxillofacial reconstruction on a 21-year-old female patient.

Orthognathic surgery, also known as corrective jaw surgery, is a specialized surgical procedure performed by oral and maxillofacial surgeons to correct various facial and jaw abnormalities. This type of surgery is typically recommended for individuals with severe misalignments of the jaw and facial bones that cannot be corrected through orthodontic treatment alone. Orthognathic surgery can help improve a patient's bite, jaw function, facial appearance, and overall oral health.

Senior Consultant and Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon at Naseem Medical Centre Dr Lama Wahid Bittar said the 21-year-old female patient is expected to make a full recovery soon.

“We are currently dealing with a challenging and intricate surgical procedure, which has been made possible through the "One Million Surgeries" initiative launched by the Naseem Medical Center for patient treatment. Those who are unable to afford the surgery are eligible for a discount of up to 50% to 60% of the total surgical cost. This was the case with a patient whom Qatar Charity supported, enabling her to undergo the surgery following a thorough review of her medical reports and her condition,” Dr Lama said.

It was revealed that the patient was suffering from an abnormal protrusion and elongation of the upper jaw. The protrusion of the upper jaw extended 8 mm more than the normal range, and the elongation of the same jaw reached 11 mm, exceeding the standard parameters. Orthodontic studies also indicated that the lower jaw was set back, while the upper jaw was advanced and elongated.

“In addition to these issues, the patient had an excessive height of the nose and a crossbite due to the narrowness of the upper jaw, referred to as an advanced longitudinal growth pattern. Meanwhile, the lower jaw was set back and broad, posing significant challenges for our medical team. Moreover, our clinical preparations were initially insufficient for such a demanding and intricate surgery. However, thanks to the dedication of our team, we successfully conducted a repositioning of both the upper and lower jaws, effectively correcting the bite,” Dr Lama further explained.

Dr Lama went on to specify that 6 mm of the upper jaw in the front area was removed, along with 5 mm in the back area.“We subsequently reattached the jaw using plates and screws. A similar procedure was performed on the lower jaw, and we achieved a typical facial appearance for the patient through these adjustments.”

Dr Baskar Babu, a specialist in anesthesiology, and Dr Shareena Thottikulayan, another anesthesia expert, played vital roles in ensuring the surgery's success.

Such procedures are inherently demanding, often involving significant blood loss. To minimize this risk, the medical team administered injections before the surgery. During the procedure, they carefully controlled the patient's anesthesia to maintain low blood pressure, further reducing the risk of hemorrhage.

"The patient sought cosmetic surgery primarily for the reconstruction of the Maxilla and Mandible. Consequently, this surgical procedure was of extended duration and was expected to involve some degree of blood loss. To mitigate this, we administered pre-operative injections and diligently maintained stable anesthesia, aiming to minimize both blood loss and fluctuations in blood pressure,” Dr Babu explained.

Dr Baskar Babu and Dr Shareena's expertise in anesthesia management was crucial in ensuring the patient's safety and comfort throughout the extensive operation. Despite the surgery's length and complexity, the patient emerged from anesthesia well and showed signs of recovery. Drowsiness is a common side effect of prolonged surgeries, but the patient quickly improved.

The patient's recovery after the surgery was remarkable. Within one day of the procedure, she was mobile and in good spirits. Although some swelling was expected, it was well within the normal range for such surgeries. The doctors noted that the recovery time can vary significantly depending on the specific procedure, with minor surgeries allowing for same-day discharge.

This successful surgery was not the first of its kind at Naseem Medical Centre. Dr. Lama Wahid Bittar, who leads the team, has overseen more than 10-15 cases similar to this one, making the team exceptionally experienced in orthognathic surgeries and maxillofacial reconstruction. Their collective expertise ensures that patients receive the best possible care, even during intricate and lengthy procedures.

"Prior to the surgical intervention, we conducted a comprehensive pre-anesthetic assessment to confirm the patient's suitability for the procedure. A thorough history-taking and evaluation indicated the patient's good health, classifying them as ASA-1, signifying the absence of significant health concerns. Within the operating room, we established intravenous access and administered pre-medications to create the ideal conditions for the upcoming surgery. Given the surgical location in the oral region, the utilization of nasal tubes became necessary. Our team skillfully administered pain medications, opioids, and inhalational anesthetic agents to induce general anesthesia,” Dr Shareena elaborated.

Yousef Al-Siddiq Muhammad Othman, the father of the patient, expressed profound joy and gratitude for the successful surgical procedure carried out on his 21-year-old daughter. She is currently pursuing her studies at the College of Medicine. He extended his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the dedicated medical team responsible for the surgery, Naseem Medical Center, and Qatar Charity for their invaluable support in facilitating this intricate and challenging surgery for his daughter.

In conclusion, the successful completion of this challenging maxillofacial surgery at Naseem Medical Centre showcases the dedication and expertise of the medical team. Their commitment to patient care, meticulous planning, and seamless execution of anesthesia management were critical in achieving this remarkable feat. It serves as a testament to the center's capability in handling complex surgical cases and their unwavering commitment to improving patients' lives through advanced medical care.

MENAFN17102023000067011011ID1107259320