Qatar Participates In Frankfurt Book Fair

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 75th edition of Frankfurt Book Fair kicked off Tuesday with the participation of more than 4,200 exhibitors from 95 countries, including the State of Qatar.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press is participating in the fair this year with a group of publications in both Arabic and English.

Frankfurt Book Fair is an international forum for writers, authors, and readers.

Slovenia is this year's guest of honor. It's pavilion will be inaugurated today, while fair will open its doors to trade visitors Wednesday. Entry for the general public will be available on the weekend.

The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade is an annual event held at the end of the exhibition. This year, it will be awarded to British-Indian author Salman Rushdie on Sunday.

The previous edition of Frankfurt Book Fair was held under the slogan "Words Connect Worlds," and focused on the art of translation in its many forms and images. Spain was the guest of honor and participated with a delegation that included about 200 people. (QNA)



