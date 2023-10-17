Father Lays Foundation For An American Legacy

(MENAFN
- 3BL) For this Puerto Rican family, family is everything. Luis Rodriguez-Sepulveda joined American in the 1960's working at San Juan Airport in Tech Ops, helping mechanics find the right parts and tools for the job. His children grew up watching him come home from his job each day with a smile and pride in his work. Soon after, four of his children followed in his footsteps to continue his legacy. creating the“Rodriguez Five.”
