Baker Tilly And NACUBO Unveil Path To Sustainability Toolkit To Navigate Higher Education Challenges

(MENAFN- 3BL) WASHINGTON, October 17, 2023 /3BL/ - The higher education industry is at an inflection point, with institutions grappling with diminishing resources, shifting demographics, declining enrollment and the unanticipated impact of global events. Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) in partnership with the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) , announces the release of their Path to Sustainability toolkit . This comprehensive road map provides colleges and universities regardless of their current fiscal position with actionable insights and best practices to navigate these complexities and create a stable and thriving operating environment.

"As trusted advisors to the higher education sector, Baker Tilly is committed to empowering institutions with the tools and knowledge needed to overcome financial hurdles and achieve sustainability and student success," said Dave Capitano, partner and higher education practice leader at Baker Tilly. "This deliverable is a culmination of our collaboration with NACUBO and a project team of seasoned higher education thought leaders, pooling our collective expertise to address the unique challenges educational institutions are facing."

The guide delivers data-driven approaches and strategic recommendations that can be universally applied to facilitate informed discussions on campuses. It challenges existing assumptions and myths while offering leading practices to drive synergetic, intentional decision-making. By addressing critical financial sustainability questions, the toolkit equips institutions with the insights necessary to maneuver through uncertain times.

"The Path to Sustainability framework is a valuable resource for institutional leaders, financial officers and decision-makers across the higher education landscape,” said Jim Hundrieser, Vice President for Consulting at NACUBO. "Our joint work is intended to foster an environment that drives strategic yet difficult decisions leading to institutional sustainability and student success outcomes. Baker Tilly and NACUBO serve as collaborative consultants to higher education leaders, dedicated to supporting the long-term financial health and success of all colleges and universities nationwide."

Learn more about Baker Tilly's higher education advisory practice below.

Learn more

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 38,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.3 billion. Visit bakertilly or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About NACUBO (nacubo)

We are the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO). Since 1962, we have been an indispensable source of clear, trusted knowledge for campus leaders. We provide a bold voice, collaboration, and resources to tackle higher education's evolving challenges. Our mission is to help you ensure the success of your institution. Visit nacubo .