Northern Trust Employees Volunteer With Cara Chicago

MENAFN - 3BL) Chairman and CEO Mike O'Grady along with a group of Northern Trust employees recently volunteered with Cara Chicago , which helps people boost their job prospects through resources, education and encouragement.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust . Follow us at Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn .