Jio Cinema To Release 'Indian Angels', Claimed As World's First Angel Investment Show On OTT

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Streaming platform Jio Cinema is set to release 'Indian Angels', which is described as the world's first angel investment show on over-the-top (OTT) platform, as per a media release issued on October 17 inaugural episode is scheduled to be released later this month, and will be followed by two episodes that will be streamed on Jio Cinema per week. The show is being launched by Digikore Studios show will feature a panel of angel investors including Ankit Agarwal, founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shreedha Singh, Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co.; Kunal Kishore, founder & Director of Value 360; Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.; Rikant Pittie, COO & Co-founder of EaseMyTrip and Aparna Thygarajan, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam.Indian Angels will offer a unique opportunity to viewers to become investors alongside the panel of industry leader, the release noted."We are thrilled to introduce 'Indian Angels' to the world-a transformative show that transcends traditional entertainment. This innovative endeavor places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratizing angel investing for all. Prepare to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you witness the dawn of a new era in business entertainment," Exchange4Media quoted a Jio Cinema spokesperson as saying show comes in the backdrop of the popularity attained by 'Shark Tank India', streamed on Sony LIV, that features some of the notable business leaders offering investment to budding startups on case-by-case basis.



