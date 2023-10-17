Mint Explainer: Dissecting The Burmans' Hostile Takeover Bid For Religare

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Burman family's hostile takeover bid for Religare Enterprises Ltd. is driven by its ambition to compete with the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Ajay Piramal, Sanjiv Bajaj and Kumar Mangalam Birla in India's financial services space.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.