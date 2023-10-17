Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple To Reopen Today For 'Thula Masam' Pooja. Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will reopen today i.e. on 17 October 5 pm for 'Thula Masam' pooja, The Travancore Devaswom website has stated. The Travancore Board is an autonomous body constituted under the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act XV of 1950.'Thula Masam' is a monthly prayer in the 'Tulam' month as per the Malayalam calendar. Further, the temple will be closed on 22 October after completing monthly prayers.

As per the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SAASS), the temple will reopen again for Sree Chithra Atta Thirunal pooja from 10 and 11 November while for Mandala Pooja Maholsavam from 16 November to 27 December. As per Asianet News, KSRTC will be running special bus services on the occasion of the Thula Masam Puja from 18-22 October. The report added that the special bus services to Pampa will be available from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottarakkara, Erumeli and Chengannur month, amid the Nipah outbreak in the state, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government to issue an advisory for Sabarimala pilgrims. "The Special Commissioner has filed this report calling for advisories, if necessary, from the Directorate of Health Services, Kerala in view of the recent Nipah Virus outbreak in Kozhikode District, as Sabarimala Temple opens for Kannimasa Pooja from 17.09.2023 to 22.09.2023," the order had stated. As of September, a total of six persons have so far tested positive for Nipah virus in the state of which two of them succumbed to the disease. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nipah virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea.

