Manipur News: NHRC Asks State Govt About Eight Pending Cases Registered With The Commission

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) has asked Manipur government on the status of reports that it had sought from the concerned authority oearlier in August and September. NHRC said that it has got the responses in all except in eight cases. The reminder notices have also been issued for reports in the remaining cases. The Commission had registered 18 cases in connection with the incidents of violence in Manipur related to human rights violations during the last few months. After issuing initial notices calling for reports in all these matters, the Commission on further consideration held that since the nature of the matters was identical, therefore, a common questionnaire was prepared on which the reports were soughtIt further stated that reports were also sought on measures for relief, rehabilitation, food, schooling and education, health and mental health care services for the violence-affected peopleThe National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India, has received Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the Government of Manipur in response to its notices in various cases relating to incidents of violence. It has stated that many steps have been taken relating to the incidents of violence in the State, including reinforcements in law and order machinery and security, setting of relief camps and a peace committee, relaxing curfew, reinstating internet and banking services in a measured manner, announcing ex-gratia for the families of the dead, compensation packages for the injured, rebuilding of damaged houses has also been informed that the Centre has constituted a Commission of enquiry to arrive at the causes of the conflict and that six FIRs have been transferred to the CBI for investigation independently. It has also been noted that a large number of relief camps are operational in the affected areas.“Considering various aspects, the Commission has issued notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Government of Manipur, calling for ATRs on the following directions within four weeks,” its said in a statementi) Considering the various aspects and the large number of relief camps in operation, the State Government is directed to see that there is proper facility for sanitation and waste disposal, proper water for drinking, cooking and washing is provided;ii) Adequate food having proper nutritional values be provided as prescribed by the National Disaster Management Authority;iii) Health and mental health services be properly maintained; primary healthcare be provided in the camps by arranging visits by health workers and it should be ensured that there is no shortage of medicines;iv)The State Government should make adequate arrangements for schooling and educational services in the affected areas for the benefit of the children in the camps;v) Employment may be provided for the livelihood of the inmates/incumbents living in the camps;vi) Helping hands be provided as early as possible for rebuilding the houses which have been damaged;vii) Peace-building measures for rival communities should be organized) The State Government may expeditiously furnish the following information:(a) Details of the compensation provided in the case of death to the Next of Kin (NOK) of the victim as well as to the injured persons;(b) Number of compassionate appointments provided.(c) Steps taken for bringing the peace be clearly spelt out.

