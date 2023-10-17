NHAI Implements Upgraded Traffic Management System

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: To improve road safety and reduce incident response time, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will implement upgraded and forward-looking Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) Standards and Specifications 2023 specifications, which bring the latest advancements in AI technology, are expected to enhance road safety and digital enforcement on national highways and expressways enhancements include replacing previous cameras with the newly introduced video incident detection and enforcement system (Vides) to emphasize the digital enforcement of traffic rules. Vides has capability to identify 14 distinct incidents including triple riding, helmet and seatbelt violations, wrong lane or direction driving, presence of animals on the highway, and pedestrian crossings. Depending on the detected incident, Vides will alert route patrol vehicles or ambulances, generate e-challans, relay alerts to nearby variable messaging boards, or send notifications through 'rajmargyatra' mobile app to nearby travellers cameras are slated for installation every 10 km along national highways, with state-of-the-art command & control centres at every 100 km integrating various camera feeds. Besides, Vehicle Speed Detection System (VSDS) is now integrated into Vides, optimizing use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras Traffic Monitoring Camera System (TMCS) will also be upgraded with advanced capabilities like automated detection of accidents and stalled vehicles collaboration with local traffic agencies, NHAI will allocate dedicated workstations in the command and control centre for traffic police representatives have been made to share camera feeds over the network to enhance real-time coordination and response deployment may also play an active role in disaster management by providing inputs for effective planning and implementation. It will also provide online sharing of highway status and other important information that will help both the agencies and the highway users policy also provisions the implementation of digital highways by developing integrated utility corridors along the National Highways to develop Optic Fibre Cables (OFC) infrastructure. While the ATMS equipment will use OFC to communicate with command & control centre, there are provisions in the policy for 5G-based communication too in the future as the coverage increases.



MENAFN17102023007365015876ID1107259259