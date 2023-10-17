Govt To Sell Up To 7% Stake In HUDCO Via OFS On Oct 18-19, Likely To Raise ₹1,100 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The government will offload up to 7 percent stake in Housing And Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO) via an offer for sale (OFS) on October 18-19, a regulatory filing stated.

The floor price for the offer has been fixed at ₹79 per share, 12 percent lower than the closing price of ₹89 on the BSE on October 17 government expects to raise about ₹1,100 crore via the stake sale, as it would be offloading a total of around 14 crore shares the first day of the OFS, a total of 7 crore shares would be offered for sale, accounting for 3.5 percent of HUDCO's overall stake. The base offer would be followed by an oversubscription option on the next day, the exchange filing said, adding that the size of the greenshoe option will also comprise 7 crore shares or 3.5 percent stake. The first day of the offer would be open for retail investors, followed by the second day when non-retail investors would be allowed to place bids. There will be no retail discount for the offer, the exchange filing clarified Securities (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBICAP Securities will be brokers for the offer, it noted OFS is being undertaken to achieve minimum shareholding of the company as per the norms laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the filing said. The Centre owns 81.8 percent in the housing finance company, and by offloading 7 percent shares, its stake would come down to 74.8 percent – below the maximum permissible cap of 75 percent offloading of stake is also in line with the government's divestment strategy. The Centre has set a target of divesting stake to the tune of ₹51,000 crore in public sector and state-owned companies in FY24. So far, it has offloaded stake worth ₹6,950 crore in this fiscal.

