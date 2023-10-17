Target Space Station By 2035, Indian On Moon By 2040: PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to aim for setting up“Bharatiya Antriksha Station”, or an Indian space station, by 2035, and seek to land the first Indian on the moon by 2040. The statements were a part of a meeting chaired by Modi to assess the progress made by Isro on India's manned space mission, Gaganyaan the meeting, the department of space affirmed that the first unmanned demonstration launch under Gaganyaan, which will test the mission's 'Crew Escape System Test Vehicle', will take place on Saturday, 21 October. India's first manned space mission under Gaganyaan is on track to launch in 2025 a statement, a department of space spokesperson said,“The department of space will develop a roadmap for moon exploration. This will encompass a series of Chandrayaan missions, the development of a next generation launch vehicle (NGLV), construction of a new launch pad, setting up human-centric laboratories, and associated technologies. The prime minister also called upon Indian scientists to work towards interplanetary missions that would include a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander.”The announcements come as India gradually builds up to its manned space missions. On 5 October, Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state for science and space, said that the first unmanned trial launch of the mission is likely to be ready for launch by November 10 October, Pawan Goenka, chairman of nodal space authorization body Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (In-Space), said in the body's decadal vision that India's space industry can account for 8% of the global space market, valuing it at $44 billion, including $11 billion in exports. A large part of this is expected to be played by private startups, which may witness private investments of $22 billion over the next 10 years, Goenka said last week a large part of this commercial valuation is expected to be driven by private startups, Isro, and its commercial division NewSpace India Ltd, are also expected to play key roles in the sector latter is slated to ramp up India's rocket launch capacity with its new small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV), which is expected to increase commercial operation frequency by 2025's space ambitions received a boost with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India's latest moon mission, which saw its landing module, Vikram, make a successful soft touchdown in the lunar south pole region on 23 August. Since then, Isro has also launched Aditya-L1, India's first solar observatory built to study the sun's atmospheric conditions, and its impact on the space weather of our entire solar system.



