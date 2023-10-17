Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck southern Iran, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) GFZ said.(A developing story)
